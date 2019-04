Daryl Avers, of Maitland Street, will stand trial accused of

attacking and robbing a woman in a cemetery.

The 19-year-old allegedly assaulted Gemma Blackley at Eastern Cemetery on Arbroath Road on June 29 by demanding money from her and repeatedly punching her on the head before repeatedly stamping on her and kicking her on the body and robbing her of £40.

Sheriff Alastair Brown fixed a trial on Avers for June 28.