Dundee man accused of repeatedly spray-painting buildings

A man has been accused of repeatedly spray-painting buildings.

Keven Murray, of Pitalpin Court, is alleged to have targeted a number of buildings in Newport-on-Tay between March and October last year.

He is alleged to have spray-painted a wall on Robert Street on March 18.

He then allegedly maliciously wrote on the Rio Youth Centre on St Mary’s Lane on June 11.

On September 10, he allegedly sprayed paint on the side of a building and gate at a property on Tay Street.

The 25-year-old is also accused of painting over a mural at the same property on October 11. Then on October 21, he allegedly spray-painted an external wall at Brig O’Tay, Boat Road.

Murray allegedly returned to the Rio Youth Centre on October 22 to write on a boat, bin and door. Sheriff Tom Hughes continued his case without plea until April 26.