Grant Lockhart, of Fintry Drive, will stand trial accused of harassing his former partner.

Prosecutors allege that between April 1 and May 20 this year at Rockwell Place, he repeatedly contacted the woman with texts, calls, WhatsApp and Instagram messages that were unwanted.

The 38-year-old also denies attending her home and place of business uninvited.

Lockhart is due to stand trial on August 21. Sheriff Alastair Carmichael also fixed an intermediate diet for August 1.