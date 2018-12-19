Dundee man accused of receiving £14,000 of benefits he was not entitled to

A Dundee man is accused of obtaining almost £14,000 of benefits he was not entitled to.

It is alleged that Neil Powrie failed to give prompt notification to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) of a change of circumstances between August 2011 and October 2017 at an address in Peebles Drive and Menzieshill Road.

Powrie, 64, of Peebles Drive, allegedly knew this would affect his entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance in that he was in paid employment, his earnings from which exceeded the upper limit and thereby obtained £13,920.29 that he was not entitled to.

His case was continued without plea by Sheriff Alistair Carmichael until January 11.