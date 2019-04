A trial date has been fixed for a man accused of crashing his car while reading documents.

David Dunbar, of Harris Terrace, allegedly drove dangerously on Albert Street on August 31 last year by failing to maintain a proper view of the road and reading documents while driving.

Dunbar is also accused of driving on to a pedestrian crossing and colliding with a traffic light.

The 38-year-old had a trial fixed for June 26 with an intermediate diet on June 6.