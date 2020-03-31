Dundee man accused of rape ‘phoned and wrote letter to alleged victim’

A man who appeared in court earlier this month on allegations of rape has been charged with repeatedly phoning his alleged victim as she lay in hospital recovering.

Sean McGowan, 31, appeared in private before Sheriff Lorna Drummond to hear a new charge against him that will be heard alongside an allegation of rape and causing severe injury.

He already stands accused of attacking the woman at an address in Dundee on February 27, tying her by the wrists and ankles with cable ties before removing her clothing.

It is thereafter alleged that he raped her, causing her to suffer severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

McGowan, presently on remand at HMP Perth, is now further accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his alleged victim as she was in hospital recovering from surgery that allegedly relates to the aforementioned attack.

He is said to have repeatedly phoned her and written her a letter.

Sheriff Drummond committed the case for further examination and imposed a condition on McGowan that he does not approach, contact, or attempt to approach or contact the woman.

He was remanded in custody in connection with the allegation of rape.