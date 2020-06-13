Perth man accused of rape and sexual assault

A man has appeared in court accused of raping a woman and sexually assaulting another.

John Kinloch allegedly carried out two of the attacks while in a car on Riverside Drive. A third allegedly occurred at an address in Perth.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on a petition alleging three charges.

Kinloch made no plea in connection to all of the allegations against him.

Prosecutors allege that Kinloch sexually assaulted the first woman within a vehicle on Riverside Drive on an occasion between May 1 and June 1 this year.

The 55-year-old is accused of committing the offence without the woman’s consent.

Kinloch is alleged to have carried out another sexual assault on the woman at an address in Perth on June 2.

This is also alleged to have been committed without her consent.

Court papers also allege that on June 8 on Riverside Drive, Kinloch attacked a second woman.

It is alleged that he raped the woman while inside a car.

Kinloch, of Charles Street, Perth, appeared in the dock from custody for the brief hearing in private before Sheriff Gillian Wade.

No plea was made on his behalf by defence solicitor David Holmes.

Sheriff Wade continued the case for further examination and released Kinloch on bail.