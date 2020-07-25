Man accused of 39 charges including attempted murder, rape and sexual activity with a child

A man has been accused of multiple charges of raping women and attempted murder over a time span of nearly 20 years.

Derek Duncan is facing allegations dating back to 2002 at various addresses in Dundee.

The 31-year-old was remanded in custody at the city’s sheriff court after appearing on a petition alleging 39 charges.

Duncan is alleged to have used lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards a child between 2002 and 2005 by inducing the youngster to perform a sex act on him.

On various occasions in 2008 at an address in Fintry, Duncan allegedly took indecent pictures of a woman and threatened to post them online.

He is accused of grabbing her by the throat, strangling her and knocking her unconscious with the intent of raping her. The woman was allegedly abducted by Duncan during this period and detained against her will.

Court papers allege that Duncan indecently assaulted her by shaving her privates before sending her naked images of herself, threatening to bomb her parents’ house and kill her family.

It is alleged that Duncan pinned the woman down, strangled her, knocked her unconscious and raped her. In January 2008, Duncan allegedly strangled her until she was unconscious in an attempt to murder her.

A second woman was allegedly attacked repeatedly in 2009 by Duncan, who is alleged to have threatened to post indecent images of her online before raping her.

Between 2009 and 2011, Duncan allegedly attempted to murder a third woman during a car journey by grabbing her head, hitting it off the steering wheel and applying the handbrake suddenly. Duncan faces two separate allegations of raping the woman between 2009 and 2011 respectively.

In February 2010 at an address in Charleston, he allegedly stuck the woman’s hand in a door causing her finger to break and cause his dog to attack and bite her.

Duncan, of South Road, is accused of threatening to petrol bomb the woman’s car, stab her sister and blow up her dad’s house.

Prosecutors allege a fourth woman was raped by Duncan in 2012 before he allegedly sexually assaulted her in a car. Between 2012 and 2015, Duncan allegedly raped a fifth woman and assaulted her.

He faces further allegations of engaging in sexual activity with a child in 2016 and spying on a sixth woman between 2018 and 2019 by using social media apps and GPS to track her movements.

The same woman was allegedly attacked by Duncan between 2018 and July this year. He allegedly struck her on the face, threatened to kill her by strangling her to death during sex and strangled her until she became unconscious in an attempt to murder her.

No plea was tendered on Duncan’s behalf by defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith during the brief hearing held in private.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case for further examination before remanding Duncan in custody.