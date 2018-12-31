Dundee man accused of possessing machete after armed police called to city flats

A man has appeared in court charged with possessing a machete during an alleged disturbance in a block of flats.

Clark Smith, of Leith Walk, allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in the street on December 28.

The 27-year-old appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of placing his head in close proximity to the head of Iain MacLean in an intimidating manner as well as allegedly breathing on him and shouting and swearing.

A second charge alleges that in a common close, outside Leith Walk, being a public place, Smith did have in his possession a machete or another bladed item.

The alleged incident caused specialist officers carrying guns to attend the scene.

Solicitor Jane Caird made no plea or declaration on Smith’s behalf during the short hearing before Sheriff Tom Hughes.

Bail was refused and Smith was remanded in custody to appear in the dock at a later date.