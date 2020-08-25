Dundee man accused of possessing knife and racially abusing another

A man accused of racially abusing another man, possessing a knife and endangering police officers by not telling them there were used needles in his clothing when they searched him has been remanded in custody.

David Keith Tracey, 32, of Gourdie Road in Dundee, appeared privately at the sheriff court before Sheriff George Way accused of, on Saturday, August 22, at 22 Luther Place in Dundee, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, while in possession of a knife, acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

He is also accused of, on the same date at the same place, possessing a knife and shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and uttering racially offensive remarks towards Alan Parker.

Tracey is further accused of culpably and recklessly failing to disclose to police officers searching him at the same place on the same date that he possessed used needles within his clothing, to the danger of injury to the officers.

Prosecutors also accuse him of resisting arrest that day at Police Scotland headquarters in West Bell Street, Dundee, struggling violently with officers and removing a handcuff.

Tracey is also accused of being on bail at the time off the alleged offences.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.