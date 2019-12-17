Dundee man accused of multiple rapes and sex attacks

A man has been accused of repeatedly raping a woman and sexually assaulting another.

Ricky Samson, 25, allegedly carried out five attacks at multiple addresses in Dundee over a six-year period.

Samson appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

Prosecutors firstly allege that between January 2011 and December 2012, Samson sexually assaulted the first woman by kissing her on the cheek, grabbing her shoulders, pinning her to a bed and repeatedly telling her he wanted to be with her, all against her will.

The second charge states that he pushed the same woman onto a bed, held her head down, kissed her on the neck and performed a sex act on her against her will at an address in Hilltown in July 2013.

A second woman was allegedly attacked on three separate occasions at an address in the Dryburgh area.

In December 2016, Samson allegedly repeatedly punched the woman on the body before raping her.

Samson is alleged to have raped the woman a second time during the same month.

Thereafter, in January 2017, Samson allegedly used the woman’s hand while she was sleeping to perform a sex act on him.

This offence was allegedly committed while the woman was incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Samson, of Ettrick Crescent, made no plea or declaration to the five allegations when he appeared before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

His case was committed for further examination and Samson was released on bail.