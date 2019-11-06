Dundee man accused of indecently assaulting ex-partner and spitting on her face

A 27-year-old man allegedly indecently assaulted his ex-partner before grabbing her throat and spitting on her face.

James Kevin Lobban is accused of indecently assaulting the woman by grabbing her genitals over her clothing on Dunmore Street on January 13.

Thereafter, Lobban allegedly seized the woman’s body, punched her on the head, spat on her face, seized her throat, pinned her to a sofa and repeatedly threw her to the floor.

Lobban, of Craigmore Street, is additionally charged with threatening to throw a mirror at her before grabbing the woman’s throat, spitting on her face and repeatedly throwing her across the floor.

After pleas of not guilty to the charge were tendered on his behalf, Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for January 9.

An intermediate diet was also scheduled for December 23.