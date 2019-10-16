Dundee man accused of holding speaker to elderly father’s ear to stop him sleeping

Scott Ringsell, of Ballindean Terrace, is accused of mistreating his 85-year-old father.

Prosecutors allege that Ringsell cruelly and unnaturally treated his father, Ian Ringsell, by holding a speaker to his ear and playing loud music on Ballindean Road between July 20 and September 21 this year.

Ringsell, 50, allegedly did this to keep his father awake and is accused of threatening him if he fell asleep.

A trial was fixed for February 4, with an intermediate diet on January 14.