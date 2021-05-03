Dundee man accused of historical sexual offences dating back 25 years

A 64-year-old Dundee man has been accused of historical sex offences dating back almost 25 years.

George Wallace, of Ancrum Court, Dundee allegedly committed offences against two children at multiple addresses between 1996 and 2004.

Prosecutors allege Wallace used lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards the first child at an address in Dundee.

They say he indecently assaulted her after pushing her against a cupboard between, January 8 1996 and January 7 1998.

It is alleged that between February 12 2001 and February 5 2002, Wallace indecently touched a second child at Caird Park and at another address in the city.

Wallace allegedly had unlawful sex with the same child at three different addresses in Dundee and an address in Kirkcaldy, between February 12 2002 and February 11 2004.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations on Friday.

No plea was offered on Wallace’s behalf by solicitor Grant Bruce.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued the case on petition for further examination and released Wallace on bail.