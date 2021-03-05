Dundee man accused of historic sexual abuse of children

A 59-year-old man is facing claims that he raped and sexually abused children over a five-year period.

Gareth Norman allegedly committed the offences at addresses in Dundee and Dumfries between January 1974 and July 1979.

Norman, of Campbells Close, Ogilvies Road, made no plea in connection with the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that between January 1974 and January 1979, Norman sexually abused a child in the Fintry area of Dundee and at an address in Dumfries.

Norman is also alleged to have performed a sex act in their presence.

He allegedly raped the same child between January 4 1979 and January 3 1980 at the same address in Dundee.

Between July 26 1974 and July 25 1975, Norman allegedly seized a second child’s body, pinned them to a sofa, and rubbed against them indecently while fully clothed.

Prosecutors allege that on two occasions between December 15 1976 and July 25 1979, Norman allegedly exposed himself to the same child, asked them to engage in sexual activity, touched them indecently, entered their room and made comments of a sexual nature.

Sheriff George Way continued the case for further examination and released Norman on bail.