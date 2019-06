A man has appeared in court charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Jordan Cathro was allegedly involved in dealing the Class A drug from his Leith Walk home on October 2.

The 41-year-old is additionally charged with possessing Class A drug morphine, as well as cannabis, a Class B drug.

Class C drugs zopiclone, etizolam, diazepam and buprenorphine were also allegedly found in his possession.

A further first diet was set for later this month.