A trial has been fixed for a man accused of harassing his ex-partner.

Andrew Duncan, of Garvock Place, denies repeatedly ringing a door bell and repeatedly knocking on the door of a property on Bowbridge Place on April 25.

This was despite being told his ex-partner was within and that she did not wish to speak to him.

Duncan, 25, had a trial fixed for June 12 by Sheriff John Rafferty.

An intermediate diet was fixed for June 4.