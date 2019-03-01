Sunday, March 3rd 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee man accused of gambling more than £2,000 with stolen bank card

by Ciaran Shanks
March 1, 2019, 6:06 am
Ancrum Court
A man has appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court charged with gambling more than £2,000 with a stolen bank card.

Damian Skrzesiewicz, of Elders Court, Lochee, appeared from custody to deny a series of thefts allegedly committed between February 16-17.

He denies stealing a purse containing two stolen bank cards and sunglasses from a flat on Kilspindie Crescent.

On February 17, the 28-year-old allegedly induced an employee at Family Shopper on High Street, Lochee, to accept £17.50 payment for goods with a stolen card.

Skrzesiewicz denies making similar payments for goods worth £9.90 and £19.64 respectively at News Plus on Buttars Loan.

At an address at Ancrum Court, he allegedly used a stolen card to spend £2,168 on gambling with website Heart Games.

Skrzesiewicz will stand trial on May 22 with an intermediate diet on April 30. He was granted bail.

