A trial has been fixed for a man accused of drink-driving.

Mohammad Noordali, 55, of Oban Terrace, allegedly had 57 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, on Strathmartine Road on Wednesday.

He also denies failing to provide a specimen of breath at the roadside, driving without insurance and without a test certificate being issued.

Trial was fixed October 3, with an intermediate diet on September 12.