Jevin Wilkie, of Dalrymple Terrace, has been accused of severely injuring his partner.

He is accused of attacking the woman at a property on Craigie Drive last Wednesday.

The 25-year-old allegedly struck the woman on the face with his head, causing her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Wilkie made no plea or declaration when he appeared on petition before Sheriff George Way.

His case was continued for further examination and he was granted bail.