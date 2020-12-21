A 43-year-old man allegedly held his partner out of a first-floor window after choking her with a piece of string.

Stephen Chambers was remanded in custody over allegations that he attacked the woman between December 15-16 at an address on Court Street North, where he resides.

Chambers is accused of placing his hands around the woman’s neck, pushing her onto a bed, choking her, wrapping a piece of string around her neck and restricting her breathing.

It is alleged that he pushed the woman on the body, causing her to fall forward, before seizing her ankles and holding her upper body out of the window.

Chambers allegedly pulled the woman back in before striking her on the head with a piece of wood.

Thereafter, he allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and caused her to strike her face off a glass perfume bottle. This was before Chambers allegedly struck the woman to the face with an unknown object.

Prosecutors allege that the woman’s life was endangered by Chambers’ conduct.

Chambers made no plea when he appeared on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His case was continued for further examination by Sheriff George Way who remanded him in custody meantime.