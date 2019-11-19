Dundee man accused of claiming thousands of pounds through benefit fraud

Douglas Ward, of Shaftesbury Road, has denied claiming more than £5,000 in benefits he wasn’t entitled to.

The 55-year-old is alleged to have failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) about a change of circumstances that affected his entitlement to Employment Support Allowance (ESA).

Ward allegedly received an occupational pension and more than the prescribed amount of benefits to which he was entitled.

As a result, he is alleged to have received a total of £5,435.58 he wasn’t entitled to between December 29 2012 and January 26 2018.

Sheriff Michael Fletcher fixed a trial for next month.