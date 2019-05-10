Dundee man accused of attempted murder faces trial

A man has appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court for a second time charged with attempted murder.

Liam Holburn, of Nursery Road, continued to make no plea or declaration to a charge of stabbing a man repeatedly.

He is accused of repeatedly striking Andrejs Sokolovs on the body and neck with a knife on April 29 on Dee Gardens, Dundee. The 25-year-old is accused of causing him severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

It is alleged the attack was an attempt to murder Mr Sokolovs.

Appearing before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown, Holburn was fully committed for trial and was remanded in custody.