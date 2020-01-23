Dundee man accused of attacking two people with a crowbar

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking two people with a crowbar.

Ryan Wood, of Turnberry Avenue, allegedly struck Kimberly Ogg on the head and body with the weapon before punching and kicking her to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement on April 18-19 last year.

Thereafter, Wood allegedly carried out a similar attack on Christopher McDonald with a crowbar or a brick.

Wood, 35, allegedly brandished a pizza cutter at the pair before kicking the window of a police vehicle, struggling with officers and punching and kicking Jennifer Johnston.

After pleading not guilty, a trial was fixed for April.