Dundee man accused of attacking pregnant ex by hitting her in face with flower

A man denies attacking his pregnant ex-partner and threatening her with violence.

James Kevin Lobban, 26, of Craigmore Street, denies that on May 9 on Dunmore Street he kicked a vacuum cleaner causing it to break a glass, shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards his ex-partner.

Lobban allegedly sezied the woman’s hair, pulled her to the ground and struck her on the face with a flower.

On June 7 on Spey Drive, Lobban allegedly threatened the same woman with violence before pursuing her and spitting on her.

After pleading not guilty, a trial was fixed for November 21 with an intermediate diet on October 31.