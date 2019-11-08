Dundee man accused of attacking partner and smearing cigarettes in her face

A man allegedly smeared cigarettes on his ex-partner’s face after assaulting her.

Jordan Craddock denies striking the woman on the head and body with his hands before rubbing crushed cigarettes in her face on Cumnock Place on Friday.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The 27-year-old allegedly made abusive remarks, repeatedly kicked a door before seizing the woman’s phone and throwing it against a wall, causing damage.

Craddock, of Findhorn Place, also denies sending an abusive message to the woman.

After he pleaded not guilty, a trial was fixed at Dundee Sheriff Court for January, with an intermediate diet in December.