Dundee man accused of attacking partner and smearing cigarettes in her face

A man allegedly smeared cigarettes on his ex-partner’s face after assaulting her.
Jordan Craddock denies striking the woman on the head and body with his hands before rubbing crushed cigarettes in her face on Cumnock Place on Friday.
The 27-year-old allegedly made abusive remarks, repeatedly kicked a door before seizing the woman’s phone and throwing it against a wall, causing damage.
Craddock, of Findhorn Place, also denies sending an abusive message to the woman.
After he pleaded not guilty, a trial was fixed at Dundee Sheriff Court for January, with an intermediate diet in December.