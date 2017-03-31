A 71-year-old man has died just days after appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court facing sex charges.

The body of Ronald Campbell was found at his home in the Downfield area of Dundee on March 24, eight days after he faced serious claims at the city court for the first time.

He appeared on petition on March 16 facing the charges.

They were allegations of committing indecent behaviour towards a girl between the age of 12 and 16, breach of the peace, indecent assault, as well as lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour.

During the private hearing, Campbell made no plea and was released on bail.

No date for a further hearing into the matter had been arranged.

Campbell’s body was found at his semi-detached house on Camperdown Road.

There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Neighbours told the Tele they saw police attend at the pensioner’s address on Friday following the discovery.

They were unaware of any allegations against him and said he was a quiet man who had a regular routine of taking a bus into the city centre to drink with his friends at a pub.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they had attended at Campbell’s home on Friday.

She said: “Police Scotland attended at an address in Camperdown Road, Dundee, on Friday in connection with the sudden death of a 71-year-old man.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

While the criminal case against Campbell was at an early stage, a Crown Office spokesman confirmed the accused’s death means the procurator fiscal’s investigation into his alleged offences will now be dropped.

He said: “The procurator fiscal at Dundee has received a report concerning the death of a 71-year-old man, whose body was discovered on March 24 2017.

“This report remains under consideration, and, following his death, the criminal case against him will now be discontinued.”

One of Campbell’s alleged victims told the Tele that she was “angry and upset” that the legal process against Campbell would now be dropped.

She said it was particularly hard for her after going through the stress of knowing a criminal process was under way.