Dundee man, 81, drove with no insurance

James Green, 81, of Strathmore Avenue, Dundee, had sentence deferred to April 20.

He admitted driving a car without insurance and a valid test certificate in Hilltown on January 22.

Elsewhere, Connor McLeod, 21, of Ladywell Avenue, Dundee, was issued with seven driving penalty points.

He admitted driving a car without a licence and without insurance in Coupar Angus Road on October 31 last year.

He also admitted failing to give police information about the driver of the car when it was involved in a collision.