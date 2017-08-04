An elderly couple spoke of the moment they woke up to find a thief crouching at the end of their bed.

The duo — aged 76 and 77 — said they had been left angry, afraid and upset following the incident.

Stacey Rice, of Stirling Street, admitted stealing from the bedside of the sleeping couple after sneaking into their home on the city’s Church Street.

The 36-year-old also entered the home of an 81-year-old male — stealing medication, coffee and alcohol from his Main Street property — and a third house, all on the same date.

Then about a week later, the thief broke into the home belonging to two younger victims, aged 24 and 26, on North Ellen Street.

The Church Street couple, who asked not to be named, told the Tele they hoped Rice gets locked up “for a very long time”, with the female victim left shaken and upset.

The 77-year-old male victim said he woke up due to a movement at the end of the bed.

He added: “To begin with, I thought I was dreaming.

“However, when I wakened properly I realised there was actually someone in our bedroom.

“When she realised I was awake, she ran away very quickly.

“I just wish I had been able to catch her.”

The couple said Rice stole various items, including the woman’s bag from the bedside, jewellery, a tablet and a broadband receiver as well as other goods with a total value of £750.

The man’s 76-year-old wife said she had been left shaken and upset.

She added: “It’s horrible to think that someone actually came into our house and stole from us while we slept.

“She obviously knew she was targeting elderly people.

“I don’t know how she could have done that — I hope she gets locked up for a very long time.”

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Rice admitted four charges of theft from four Dundee homes on April 23 and 28.

Sentence was deferred until September 5 for reports and Rice was remanded meantime.

Her solicitor, Ian Myles, said: “She understands these are despicable crimes and she has an unenviable record.

“She has no recollection of these events.”