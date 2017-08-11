A Dundee man grabbed his wife by the throat.

John Ross, 67, of Whitfield Gardens, admitted assaulting his wife Lynne at their home address on August 7.

At the city’s sheriff court, Ross admitted seizing her by the throat to her injury.

Fiscal depute Susan Ruta told the court: “The accused had been drinking at his home that he shares with the complainer — his wife of 29 years.

“Around 6.30pm, the accused was drunk and making noise — playing loud music which annoyed his wife.

“She told him to keep the noise down and he grabbed her with both hands around her neck.”

Ross then left the house and was later traced by police.

Sentence was deferred until September 6 for reports.