Dundee man, 67, on company pension falsely claimed £43,800 in benefits

A man who received a company pension as well as a lump sum of more than £50,000 continued to claim pension credits, council tax benefit and housing benefit for three years, falsely claiming £43,800.

James Findlay, 67, of Hindmarsh Avenue, Dundee, admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court that between March 22 2010 and December 31 2013 he falsely claimed £27,000 in pension credits from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and £16,800 from Dundee City Council in benefits to which he was not entitled.

The court heard that Findlay started claiming the pension credits on his 60th birthday, telling DWP staff that he received no other income, had no private pension or savings and would not receive any insurance payments or endowments.

However, in 2014 the DWP received information that Findlay was in fact receiving an occupational pension from Equitable Life and launched an investigation.

Findlay said he had written to the DWP advising them of the change in his circumstances and he assumed that they would tell the city council.

When asked why he had not declared his income and savings when he applied for housing and council tax benefits, he said he was “getting tangled up” and asked for the interview to be suspended so he could get legal advice.

At a second interview he maintained he had sent a letter to the DWP but had not done so immediately and had “dragged his heels” for a time.

He gave a “no comment” reply when it was put to him that he had actively lied when he made his claim for council and housing benefits as the DWP had no record of receiving such a letter.

Sentence was deferred until September 11 for reports and Findlay’s bail was continued.