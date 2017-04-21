A man has been jailed for historic sex assault charges relating to three children.

Ian Lowe, 64, of Langshaw Road, was jailed for 12 months at Dundee Sheriff Court and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Lowe was found guilty after trial of sexual attacks on three children.

All three charges related to using lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards three children at locations in Dundee.

The offences took place on various occasions between 1977 and 1980 and between 1993 and 1994.

He originally faced another two charges of the same nature, one relating to one of the victims and another relating to a fourth child, but the jury came to a not proven verdict on these charges.