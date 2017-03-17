A Dundee man has been told he is facing jail after being found guilty of a string of historical sex offences.

Ian Lowe, 64, of the city’s Langshaw Road, was found guilty after trial at Dundee Sheriff Court of three charges on indictment.

All three charges related to him using lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards three children, at locations in Dundee.

The offences took place on various occasions over three decades.

Lowe had originally faced another two charges of the same nature against children.

But the jury came to a not proven verdict on those charges.

The trial lasted several days but the jury only took a short time to come to its verdict.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told the court Lowe had three previous convictions for indecently assaulting another child.

Those assaults also took place several years ago.

Following the verdict, solicitor Ian Houston, defending, told the court he would put Lowe’s position across at the next court hearing.

He said: “Your lordship will obviously require reports, therefore I will refrain from addressing your lordship until they are available.

“I would ask that Mr Lowe be granted bail meantime.”

Mr Houston claimed that Lowe needed his freedom in order to help a family member who suffered from illness.

He added: “He also suffers from medical conditions himself such as emphysema which was brought on by dust in his place of work.”

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentencing for reports and allowed Lowe bail.

The sheriff said: “I will defer sentencing for a criminal and justice social work report and, for completeness, a restriction of liberty order assessment.

“I say for completeness because the accused should anticipate a custodial sentence in this matter.”

Sentence has been deferred until April 19.

Lowe was placed on the sex offenders register meantime.