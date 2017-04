A 62-year-old man shouted and threatened violence towards people at a Hogmanay celebration.

John Soutar, of Balunie Drive, was placed under 12 months supervision at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Soutar admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a property in Balunie Drive on December 31 last year.

He admitted committing the offence by shouting, swearing and threatening violence towards the occupants.