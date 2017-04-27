Dundee man, 61, jailed for stalking his ex and threatening to get her sacked

A man admitted stalking his former partner and threatening to get her sacked and burn down her house.

Peter Ryan, 61, was jailed for four months and three weeks after admitting three charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Ryan admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused fear and alarm to his former partner Karen McManus on various occasions between February 21 and March 16.

He committed the offence by repeatedly phoning her and Jean McManus and leaving voicemails for them both.

He also repeatedly emailed her, made reference to the calls and messages, repeatedly asked her not to tell police he was contacting her and repeatedly made derogatory comments towards her.

And he repeatedly threatened to make complaints to her employer and to have her removed from her employment and threatened to burn down their home at Midmill Road.

Ryan further admitted breaching bail by contacting Karen McManus on the above occasions and again breaching them on a separate occasion on April 18 when he attempted to gain entry to the house on Midmill Road, where Karen McManus was, and repeatedly banged on the front door.

He was also placed on a five-year non-harassment order prohibiting him from contacting Karen or Jean McManus.