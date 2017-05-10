A Dundee man has been accused of repeatedly raping two women in the city.

Steven Thomson, of Buttar’s Road, has denied eight charges of historic abuse against the pair, allegedly carried out at several addresses in Dundee over a 35-year period.

The 56-year-old pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to carrying out the alleged abuse, which included physical and sexual attacks, dating back to the early 1980s.

He is due to stand trial later this year in Edinburgh.

Thomson denies assaulting one of the women on various occasions between the early 1980s and the early 1990s at several addresses in Dundee. He allegedly slapped, punched, pulled, kicked and nipped the woman.

Then, between the mid 1990s and the late 1990s, he allegedly raped the same woman in a bathroom in Dundee.

Thomson also denies a charge of raping the woman on various occasions over nearly a decade starting in the early 2000s.

He allegedly carried out a similar attack on various occasions over a period of several years after that.

Thomson is also charged with indecently assaulting another woman at two addresses in the city.

Thomson allegedly made sexual remarks to the woman, exposed himself, and groped her over and under her clothing before having sex with her on various occasions over a period of about 10 years from the late 1990s.

It is also alleged that at various times from the early 2000s, over a period of nearly a decade, Thomson punched and kicked the same woman on the body, slapped her on the head and pushed her into furniture.

He is also accused of raping the woman in the mid 2000s and he further alleged to have groped her, lay on top of her and raped her over a later period of about two years.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Thomson faced a preliminary hearing and denied all the charges against him.

He will return to the same court for a further hearing on June 6.

A trial has been fixed for August 7 at the High Court in Edinburgh.