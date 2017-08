A 52-year-old man drove a car while impaired through drink or drugs.

Steven Whitelaw, of Derwent Avenue, was placed on a curfew at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting one road traffic offence.

He admitted driving a car while unfit to do so through alcohol or drugs, at Harrison Avenue, Dundee, on July 31 last year.

Whitelaw was placed on a three-month curfew, confining him to his home address between 7pm-7amam daily.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.