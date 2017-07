Brian Don, 48, of Dundee Road, Broughty Ferry, had sentence deferred at the sheriff court.

Don was found guilty after trial of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at a 72-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man and threatening them with violence at a car park outside his home address on November 23 last year.

Sentence was deferred to December 20 for good behaviour.