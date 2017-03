Mark Dolderer, 48, of Blyth Place, was placed under supervision at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Dolderer admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at his partner Marie McGregor, repeatedly striking a door and behaving aggressively.

The offence took place at a property on Rosefield Street, on December 12 last year.

Dolderer was placed under supervision for 15 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within an 18-month period.