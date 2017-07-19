A 45-year-old man pretended to be a teenage boy on chat sites to obtain naked pictures of young girls.

Francis Burns, of Clepington Road, targeted four different girls — two of whom were aged 10 and the other two aged 12 — via mobile social media apps KIK and SayHi.

The girls live in England and have never met Burns but he managed to convince all of them he was their boyfriend in a very short space of time — one after just half an hour of chatting.

Fiscal depute John Adams told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused contacted the first complainer telling her his name was Tom and he was 14 years old.

“He sent a picture of a young man saying it was him and she sent photos in which it was obvious she was a child.”

Burns then asked for indecent pictures of her. He sent her an indecent image and continued to ask for more naked and explicit photos of her.

She sent him a message saying “I’m dumping you, we’re not right” and he asked if she had stopped loving him while asking for more images.

The girl blocked him but he contacted her again through another chat app, threatening to put the images on Facebook if she did not send him more.

She told her dad and police were informed. Officers searched Burns’ home at the time in East School Road, where all of the offences were committed, and it became clear there were three other victims.

He told these three girls he was called Rob and used the same picture of a young man as his profile picture.

The fiscal added: “He chatted with the second complainer for just half an hour before asking if she loved him.

“She believed he was her boyfriend. He asked for pictures of her naked body parts and the photos she sent made it obvious she was a prepubescent girl.”

He carried out the same conduct with two other girls, one of whom repeatedly asked to “just chat”.

Appearing on indictment, Burns admitted eight charges of a sexual nature relating to children. The offences took place between July 12 and August 16 last year. Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “This is dreadful deception and manipulation of children by a middle-aged man.”

Sentence was deferred until August 31 and Burns was remanded meantime.