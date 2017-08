Gordon Marr, 42, of Artillery Lane, was placed on a curfew for having a knife in a public place.

Marr admitted having a knife at The Balcony Bar, Ward Road, and acting aggressively by shouting, swearing, threatening police officers with violence and making racist comments towards officers at Ward Road and police headquarters.

The offences took place on October 26 last year.

Marr was placed on a restriction of liberty order for six months, confining him to his home address from 7pm-7am.