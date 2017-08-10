A man who tried to hotwire a car in Dundee has had his sentence deferred.

Barry Walsh, 41, of Helmsdale Avenue, admitted the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He smashed a rear passenger window of a car in St Andrews Lane, entering the vehicle and exposing the wiring to start the engine to steal it between May 1 and May 2.

Walsh additionally used screwdrivers to force the lock of a Vauxhall Astra and try to open it with intent to steal on August 4 in Americanmuir Road.

Sentence was deferred until September 7 for reports and

Walsh was granted bail meantime.