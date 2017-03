Craig Ballingall, 39, of Balmedie Drive, Dundee, had sentence deferred at the city’s sheriff court.

Ballingall admitted two charges of drug possession.

He admitted having cannabis resin, a Class B drug, and diazepam, a Class C drug, in his possession at his home address on March 31 last year.

Sentence was deferred until September 20 for good behaviour and updated reports.