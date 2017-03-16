A 37-year-old man who had a knife for his “protection” was jailed for 11 months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Bruce Bennett admitted having a knife in a public place, at Kirk Street, on January 12.

The court heard police went to Bennett’s then address at Elders Court to pick him up in relation to a warrant.

He was not in but officers saw him across the road at Kirk Street.

They picked him up and informed him he was going to be searched.

Bennett pulled prescription medication from one of his pockets and a four-inch kitchen knife from a zip pocket under his arm.

He told police the knife was “for personal protection”.