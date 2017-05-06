A thief stole presents from a family’s Dundee home on Christmas Eve.

Alexander Westwater, 36, of Thurso Crescent, was jailed for 160 days at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Westwater admitted stealing a quantity of laptops, a headset, clothing, aftershave, computer accessories, jewellery and a charger from a property in Buttar’s Place on December 24 last year.

The court heard Westwater broke into the house in the Charleston area of the city and stole scores of gifts which the family had intended to give as Christmas presents.

As the victims were reporting the break-in, police officers spotted Westwater in Clepington Road carrying two big bags filled with the stolen items

Officers retrieved the gifts and later returned them to the family.