A man appeared in court today charged with child sexual grooming offences after he was confronted by internet vigilantes at his home.

Ross Ottaway faces two charges of sending an indecent communication and of having communicated with a child with the intention of making arrangements to meet them.

He was confronted at his door at the weekend by members of the Creep Catchers UK group in an online sting operation.

Ottaway’s court appearance came after police warned against vigilante action.

Ottaway, 36, of Dundee, appeared in private on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court today facing charges under the Protection of Children and Prevention of Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act and the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act.

He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination.

Ottaway was released on bail ahead of further court dates being set.

Inspector Nicky McGovern, of Police Scotland’s Tayside Division, said: “We take these reports very seriously and are currently making enquiries into what was reported to us.

“I would urge the local community to allow us to make the necessary enquiries and not take matters into their own hands.

“I would like to reassure the public that all reasonable steps are being taken to protect them.”