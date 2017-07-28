A man has admitted committing an act of public indecency — by standing naked in his garden to remonstrate with his neighbour.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Michael Murray, 35, was spotted starkers at the rear of his Dean Avenue property — close to the homes of several elderly residents — after holding a party at his house.

The neighbour — who was not named in court — was upset about noise coming from Murray’s all-night shindig and called police to report it on the morning of June 11.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Johnson told the court: “The accused lives in a busy residential street where most of the residents are elderly.

“Police had been at the locus to warn him about noise coming from a party he was having.

“After police left, the accused’s neighbour saw him standing in his back garden shouting and swearing while naked.”

Murray saw his neighbour looking and shouted at him: “Halfwits — do you have a problem?”

Police were contacted again and went to the house to arrest, caution and charge Murray.

His solicitor Mike Short told the court there were ongoing issues between Murray and his neighbour.

Murray admitted committing an offence of public indecency by standing naked in his garden, in full view of members of the public, in Dean Avenue on June 11.

He was fined £250 for the offence and a further £250 for failing to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on June 4.

One nearby resident told the Tele that four police officers had been called to the scene at the time of the incident.

He said: “I heard the guy shouting at his neighbour — from what we’ve heard and could see ourselves the guy was completely naked when the four police officers arrived.

“The officers put him into the back of the vehicle. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“It’s usually such a quiet area and it is predominately elderly people who live here so it is not what you were expecting to see on a Sunday morning.”

She added: “We were made aware of the incident by another resident who said the guy was asked to put boxer shorts on before he was arrested.

“He had been shouting at one of his neighbours after a party had apparently been going on all night.

“I couldn’t believe it happened on this street.”