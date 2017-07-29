A man was found with cocaine, scales and bags in his Dundee home.

Lee Ritchie, 34, of Denhead Crescent, was ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Ritchie admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, a Class A drug, between August 26 2015 and July 16 2015.

The court heard that police raided Ritchie’s home address after obtaining intelligence he was involved in the supply of drugs.

Officers found a bag containing a white substance, a set of scales and bags during their search.

The substance was tested and found to be 45g of cocaine, with a street value of £2,000.

Ritchie was give nine months to complete the order and also placed under 12 months of supervision.