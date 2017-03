Stuart Bell, 34, of Huntly Road, was placed under one year’s supervision at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Bell admitted that while acting with another he sold on an Xbox controller, four Xbox games and a box set of DVDs, which had all been dishonestly appropriated by theft, on December 4 2015 at his home address.

And he admitted that while acting with another he sold on a watch and two rings which had been dishonestly appropriated by theft by housebreaking.