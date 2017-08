A man had Class A drugs in a Dundee street.

Steven Stewart, 33, of Murrayfield Gardens, was jailed for six months at Dundee Sheriff Court on two charges.

Stewart admitted having heroin, a Class A drug, in his possession at Provost Road on July 4 while on bail.

He also admitted breaching bail on June 30 by not being within his home address between his curfew hours of 9pm-7am.